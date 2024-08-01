Schools in Delhi to remain closed on Thursday as heavy rainfall lashes city

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Wednesday announced that all schools in the national capital -- government and private -- will remain closed on Thursday as heavy rains lashed the city and its peripherals, leading to waterlogging in many areas while spelling troubles for commuters.

Most parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday evening received heavy rainfall with roads getting flooded gradually, prompting people to run for cover as the traffic moved at snail's pace in several areas.

In a post on X, Atishi wrote: "In light of very heavy rainfall today evening and forecast of heavy rainfall tomorrow, all schools - government and private - will remain closed tomorrow."

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that clouds have converged over the national capital from all four sectors, as it issued an advisory urging Delhi residents to avoid going out if not necessary.

"Clouds have converged over Delhi from all 4 sectors. Widespread Light/Moderate Rainfall with isolated Intense to very intense spell (3-5cm/hr) likely over Delhi during next 2 hours," the IMD posted on X on Wednesday evening.

It has also forecast that rainy conditions will continue in the national capital till August 5.

As per the IMD, Mayur Vihar in East Delhi recorded 119 mm of rain between 8.30 a.m. and 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday, while 118 mm of rain was recorded by the National Centre For Medium Range Weather Forecasting in Noida.

Many airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, and SpiceJet, have issued advisories about flights getting diverted and asking passengers to leave for airports early and keep checking the status of their flights.

Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has directed all the concerned officials to remain on alert and address issues in the waterlogging-prone areas, including areas where coaching centres are located.

"Have cautioned all officers to remain alert in light of the ongoing heavy downpour in Delhi. Apart from ensuring minimum inconvenience to people in general, they are advised to specifically address issues at sites prone to waterlogging, including coaching centres," the L-G said in a post on X.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.