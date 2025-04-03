For Scarlett Johansson, making ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ fulfills a 'lifelong dream'

Los Angeles, April 3 (IANS) Actress Scarlett Johansson unpacked the details of the upcoming part of the ‘Jurassic Park’ franchise at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas.

The actress unveiled details, footage and never-before-seen photos in the latest installment in the Jurassic film franchise, titled ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The film franchise first kicked off more than 30 years ago with ‘Jurassic Park’. As part of a presentation from distributor Universal Pictures, director Gareth Edwards greeted an enthusiastic crowd at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace.

As per ‘People’, actor Mahershala Ali also presented at the Universal Focus Features event. "It has been a lifelong dream to be in a Jurassic movie for the last 15 years. Each time I heard that they were making a movie, I'd reach out and you know, say 'I'm available here’”, Johansson said, noting she was open to playing any character.

Edwards echoed similar sentiments, expressing that it was the "honor of a lifetime" to take part in the project, the seventh film in the ‘Jurassic Park’ franchise.

Speaking on how he became interested in working on the film, he joked, "I suffered from a rare condition in childhood, where I was compelled to watch 'Jurassic Park' at least 10 times a year. For the longest time, I thought there was no hope of a cure until last year when I received this miraculous email with a screenplay attached”.

Johansson praised him for wanting to make the blockbuster film as "realistic and authentic as possible”, which made them have to film in "real isolated locations." The director said he wanted the audience to feel like the movie is a "roller coaster ride” In the film, Johansson stars alongside Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, and David Iacano.

The film follows skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) as she leads a team on a top-secret mission to secure the genetic material of the world's three largest dinosaurs.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.