SC ruling on alimony to divorced Muslim women against Islamic law: AIMPLB

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said on Sunday that it is exploring all possible measures to get the Supreme Court to "roll back" its ruling on alimony to divorced Muslim women as it is "against" Islamic law.

The AIMPLB Working Committee held a meeting here on Sunday to discuss the Supreme Court verdict on the maintenance of Muslim divorcee women and adopted a resolution, which stated it is against the "Sharia" (Islamic law).

"The Board emphasised that the Holy Prophet had mentioned that amongst all permissible deeds the most abhorred is divorce in the sight of Allah, hence it is desirable to continue the marriage by applying all permissible measures to safeguard it and follow several guidelines mentioned in Holy Quran about it. However, if married life becomes difficult to maintain, then divorce was prescribed as a solution to mankind," the resolution read.

"The board observed that this judgment will create further problems to women who have successfully come out of their painful relationship," it added.

The AIMPLB authorised its President, Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, to initiate all possible measures (legal, constitutional and democratic) to ensure that "this decision by the Supreme Court is rolled back", AIMPLB spokesperson Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas said after the meeting.

