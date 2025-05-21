SC to hear today Ashoka University professor’s plea against arrest in Op Sindoor remarks case

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) The Supreme Court is set to hear on Wednesday a petition challenging the arrest of Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a faculty member at Ashoka University in Sonipat, Haryana, who was taken into custody over a social media post related to the recently concluded 'Operation Sindoor.'

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh will hear the criminal writ petition filed by Professor Khan, who has said that his arrest violates his constitutional right to freedom of expression. He has sought immediate release and quashing of charges, calling the arrest "unconstitutional, unnecessary, and oppressive".

Professor Mahmudabad was arrested by the Haryana Police last week after he posted critical comments on Operation Sindoor, a counter-terrorism initiative launched in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier on Tuesday, a Sonipat court remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.

"The police had sought an extension of his remand by seven days, but on our objection, the court refused the plea and sent him to judicial custody for 14 days," said a lawyer representing Mahmudabad.

The professor is being represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Lzafeer Ahmad, who made an oral mention before Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai on Monday (May 19), seeking an urgent hearing of the case.

According to Khan’s legal team, he has been booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges of promoting enmity between groups and acts seen as threatening national integrity and sovereignty.

The advocates have described the charges as “frivolous,” emphasising that similar opinions have been expressed online by politicians, journalists, and even retired military personnel.

The Haryana Police have stated that the arrest was made following an FIR filed by Renu Bhatia, Chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women. A second FIR was lodged on May 17 by Yogesh Jathedi, Sarpanch of Jathedi village and general secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha.

The case has drawn national attention, with civil liberties groups and academics questioning the implications for free speech.

