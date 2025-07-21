SC to hear petitions on film ‘Udaipur Files’ today

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) The Supreme Court is set to resume hearing on a batch of petitions related to the controversial film ‘Udaipur Files’, which is based on the gruesome murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor from Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Monday.

The murder, carried out in broad daylight in June 2022 by Mohammad Riyaz Attari and Ghaus Mohammad, had sent shockwaves across the country.

Among the key petitions is one filed by film producer Amit Johnny, who has challenged the Delhi High Court's interim order staying the release of the film. The film was originally scheduled to release on July 11, but was halted by the High Court, citing potential law and order concerns and the sensitivity of the ongoing trial in the Kanhaiya Lal case.

Another significant petition has been filed by Javed, one of the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, who argues that the film’s release could prejudice the ongoing legal proceedings and influence public perception, thereby affecting a fair trial.

In its last hearing, the Supreme Court had deferred the matter to July 21, noting that the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was in the process of reviewing the film through an expert committee.

The Bench, comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, observed, “We can wait for the Centre’s view. If the Union says there’s nothing wrong with the movie, then we will see that. If they suggest cuts, then we will consider that too.”

The Court had also emphasised that the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution outweighs the right to freedom of expression under Article 19, a point that sparked debate among free speech advocates.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court urged the Centre to expedite its decision, asking the committee to act “immediately, without loss of time,” in view of the urgency expressed by the filmmakers.

As the Supreme Court revisits the matter on Monday, the ruling will impact the future of 'Udaipur Files'.

