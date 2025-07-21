Fresh clashes erupt in Syria's Sweida as ceasefire teeters

Damascus, July 21 (IANS) Heavy clashes broke out between Druze fighters and the interim government-aligned Bedouin tribal forces in the countryside of Sweida, southern Syria, further threatening a fragile ceasefire in the region, activists reported.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said large reinforcements from tribal fighters gathered in the villages of Bustan, Dama, and Najran, amid signs of preparations to storm neighboring Druze-populated areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

Fierce fighting erupted in the towns of Areeqa and Umm al-Zeitoun along the Damascus-Sweida highway, during which tribal gunmen reportedly burned homes and looted properties. The violence led to the closure of two key roads, further escalating tensions in the already volatile area.

An anticipated prisoner exchange between the two sides was called off after mortar shells, allegedly launched from tribal positions, landed near the site of the scheduled handover.

The observatory reported that at least 1,120 people have been killed since the fighting began on July 13, including over 100 civilians and dozens of government troops.

Earlier on Saturday, the Syrian authorities declared an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, marking a significant turning point in the deadly sectarian clashes in southern Syria, which prompted a recent Israeli intervention with massive airstrikes.

In a statement issued Saturday, the Syrian authorities said the truce aimed to preserve national unity and ensure the safety of civilians amid "critical circumstances," describing the move as a national and humanitarian obligation.

The authorities called on all parties to cease hostilities and ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, Xinhua news agency reported.

It vowed to restore state control of the southern province of Sweida, facilitate the return of displaced civilians, and re-establish law and order, warning that any violation of the ceasefire would be treated as a breach of national sovereignty, subject to legal consequences.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.