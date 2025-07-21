Kuberaa Piracy: Uploaded on Website, Piracy Traced to Hyderabad Theater

A piracy video of the recently released film Kuberaa has been uploaded on a website, prompting a formal complaint to the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police.

The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has filed the complaint, urging authorities to take immediate action to stop the circulation of the pirated video.

According to reports, the piracy was traced back to Screen 5 of PVR Cinemas at Central Mall, where the movie was allegedly recorded during its theatrical run.

Efforts are already underway to track down the source of the leak. The Anti-Video Piracy Cell, in coordination with Qube Cinema Technologies' Digital's watermarking technology, is working to identify the culprits behind the piracy.

Officials revealed that despite advanced watermarking technology, pirated copies of new films are still being recorded and uploaded online, posing a serious threat to the film industry.

More details are awaited as the probe is underway. Kuberaa stars Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film directed by Sekhar Kammula received mixed to moderate response in theatres.