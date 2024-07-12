SC extends interim bail to ex-Maha Minister Nawab Malik for two weeks

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday extended for two weeks the interim medical bail of former Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, an accused in a money laundering case.

Acceding to the request made by the Enforcement Directorate’s counsel to adjourn the proceedings to obtain fresh instructions in the matter, a bench presided over by Justice Bela M. Trivedi posted the matter for hearing after two weeks and in the meantime, directed an extension of the interim relief.

Earlier in January this year, the top court had ordered that the temporary bail granted to Malik on medical grounds be extended for six months.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, submitted that the federal anti-money laundering agency had no objection to Malik’s interim bail being extended by the Supreme Court.

Before this, the top court had extended the interim relief for three months noting that Malik was suffering from chronic kidney ailments and his medical condition had not improved.

Malik was ordered to be temporarily released on bail by the Supreme Court in August last year solely on medical grounds for a term of two months on such terms and conditions as may be determined by the trial court.

The ED had arrested the senior political leader of the state in February 2022 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a money-laundering case arising out of an alleged under-valued property deal with underworld links.

