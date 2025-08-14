SC cancels Darshan's bail in fan murder case, orders immediate arrest

Bengaluru, Aug 14 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the bail of Kannada actor Darshan in connection with the fan murder case and also ordered the authorities to take him into custody immediately.

The court has similarly cancelled the bail of Darshan's partner, Pavithra Gowda and five other accused persons, who will also be taken into custody immediately after the order.

A bench comprising Justices R. Mahadevan and J.B. Pardiwala pronounced the verdict, stating that the High Court's decision in the case was flawed. The court further directed that the trial of witnesses be carried out swiftly, stressing that no one, regardless of their stature, is above the law.

The bench directed authorities to distribute copies of the verdict to all High Courts and state governments. The court noted that the accused had been given “five-star” treatment in jail and said that the concerned jail superintendent should have been suspended.

"If any photo or evidence emerges showing the accused sitting in the jail lawns and smoking, action will be initiated against the jail authorities, prison officials, and the state government," the bench warned.

Senior Counsel Chidanand, representing the state, stated, "The court has ordered their immediate arrest. We will discuss the next course of action with the authorities, and steps will be taken to take the accused into custody without delay."

Commenting on the case, he said, "In the Renukaswamy murder case, all evidence collected during the investigation was presented before the Supreme Court against Darshan and his associates. This is a significant verdict in terms of the principles, rules, and guidelines to be followed in heinous murder cases."

He added, "While commenting on the High Court’s judgement, the bench used the word ‘perversion’ and described the decision as ‘perverted’. The Apex Court also stated that the High Court had treated the matter as trivial. The discretion exercised by the High Court bench has been strongly criticised."

The Supreme Court reiterated that, however powerful a person may be, everyone is equal before the law. "The law is equal for all, whether poor or rich," the bench stated, further warning that if in the future it is found that accused persons are receiving luxuries in prison, strict action will be taken against the concerned authorities.

Chidanand further said, "We had submitted evidence of the conduct of Darshan and others inside the prison, as well as after their release. We provided documents showing that two cases were registered against him while in jail. He was seen having coffee, smoking cigarettes, and talking on the phone. Action was also taken against the officers involved. Based on this, the court has issued a warning to the government and jail authorities."

"At the stage of arguments and counterarguments, when the matter was reserved for judgement, the Supreme Court stated that it would not repeat the mistake made by the High Court. This is a landmark judgement that will serve as a precedent for handling serious crimes. It is truly a remarkable verdict," he said.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested on June 11, 2024, on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy, a fan from Chitradurga.

