Saurabh Bhardwaj inspects healthcare arrangements at govt dispensary in Delhi HC

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday took stock of the healthcare arrangements at the government dispensary located in the premises of Delhi High Court, an official said.

During the inspection, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva of the High Court and others were also present.

Bhardwaj inspected the facilities provided in the dispensary along with High Court Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva on Monday morning in the presence of the lawyers of the court.

The Minister said: "When I came to inspect the High Court dispensary, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and the lawyers present there highly appreciated the medical facilities being provided by the Delhi government in the dispensary. Almost all types of tests and treatments are provided free of cost in the dispensary."

Meanwhile, Justice Sachdeva, while praising the doctors and other employees, said: "The staff is very hardworking and their conduct is very good. This is commendable.

"Physiotherapy facilities are also being given in the dispensary, which is highly commendable. Along with him, other judges, lawyers, and staff of the court also appreciated the facilities provided in the dispensary."

A few days ago, Bhardwaj also inspected the Delhi government's dispensary located in the Supreme Court.

