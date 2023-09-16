Saudi woman accuses popular vlogger Shakir Subhan of misbehavior

Kochi, Sep 16 (IANS) A 29-year old Saudi Arabian woman has registered a complaint against popular vlogger- Mallu Traveler- Shakir Subhan for allegedly misbehaving with her.

According to the complaint, the incident took place here on September 13 at a hotel here where the vlogger had come for an event and met her.

The woman, who has been here for a while, filed her complaint with the Ernakulam Central Police on Friday.

A probe in the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.