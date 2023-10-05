SAT sets aside Sebi order against NDTV founders Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) The Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Thursday quashed the insider trading order against former NDTV promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, as per media reports.

It may be pointed out that on November 27, 2020, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had passed an order asking the Roys to 'disgorge' more than Rs 16.97 crore along with interest charged at the rate of 6 per cent per annum from April 17, 2008, media reports said.

As per the order they were also restrained from accessing the securities market and further prohibited them from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner, whatsoever, for a period of two years.

