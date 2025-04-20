Sargun Mehta, Ammy Virk-starrer ‘Saunkan Saunkanay 2’ teaser promises yet another livewire Punjabi rom-com

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) The teaser of the upcoming Punjabi film ‘Saunkan Saunkanay 2’ was unveiled on Sunday. The teaser shows Sargun Mehta, Ammy Virk, and Nimrat Khaira reprising their roles from the first part of the film.

The teaser promises a perfect blend of chaos, comedy, and an unexpected twist. The film, which is a sequel to the 2022 Punjabi blockbuster assures to crank the madness up a notch with the addition of a foreign character who’s sure to shake things up.

The film continues the tale of a hilariously tangled marriage, with the teaser giving fans a glimpse of Sargun and Nimrat once again locking horns as rival wives, both vying for the attention of their shared husband, played by Ammy Virk. Their unmatched chemistry and comic timing remain the heart of the film, but now, a new element adds spice to the storyline.

Adding to the intrigue is a surprise appearance by a foreign character, teasing a new twist and third element in this laugh-out-loud family drama.

The first part of the film franchise told the story of Nirmal and Naseeb, a happily married couple. They had everything except a child. On suggestion of her mother-in-law, Naseeb persuades Nirmal to have a second marriage with her younger sister Kirna. The real drama begins as sharing her husband proves to be a difficult task for Naseeb.

The sequel is directed by Smeep Kang and penned by the Amberdeep Singh, and is produced under the banners of Naad Studios and Dreamiyata Entertainment by Jatin Sethi, Ravie Dubey, and Sargun Mehta. With such a solid team behind it, expectations are sky-high.

‘Saunkan Saunkanay 2’ is set to hit theatres on May 30, 2025.

