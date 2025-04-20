Bangladesh: Awami League leaders, supporters take out flash procession in Khulna

Dhaka, April 20 (IANS) Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League staged a flash procession on Sunday morning in Khulna city, following the interim government's orders to prevent such processions.

The rally organised under the banner of Bangladesh Awami League, Khulna District Unit, was the first such demonstration in the area since the fall of the Awami League government last year, local media reported.

Videos from the scene showed protestors holding a banner featuring portraits of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Sheikh Hasina, the country's leading daily, Prothom Alo, reported.

The slogans such as, "Sheikh Hasina, we are not afraid, we have not left the streets," "Sheikh Hasina's government, needed again and again," and "Sheikh Hasina will return like a hero" were raised, said the report.

This protest came a day after Home Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury warned law enforcers to face action if they fail to prevent Awami League processions.

"Police officers have been instructed that if they fail to control this properly, disciplinary action will be taken against them,'" Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Business Standard, quoted the Home Advisor as saying.

The Khulna Metropolitan Police's (KMP) Horintana police station Officer-in-Charge Khairul Bashar alleged that the Awami League men jumped out of a vehicle, carried out a flash procession, and fled the scene.

"Since it happened early in the morning, the streets were relatively empty. Police are actively working to identify and detain those involved," he added.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has requested Interpol to issue a red notice against former Prime Minister Hasina and 11 others in connection with a case alleging conspiracy to overthrow the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Leading Bangladeshi daily, The Dhaka Tribune, quoted Assistant Inspector General (Media) Enamul Haque Sagor as confirming the development.

"These applications are filed in connection with allegations that emerge during investigations or through ongoing case proceedings," he stated.

The red notice, once issued, would enable law enforcement agencies globally to locate and provisionally detain the accused individuals pending extradition or other legal actions.

"Interpol plays a key role in identifying the locations of fugitives residing abroad. Once the whereabouts of any absconding individual are confirmed, that information is relayed to Interpol," said Sagor, adding that the red notice request is currently being processed.

Hasina, who is currently facing over 100 cases ranging from mass murder to corruption, fled Bangladesh on August 5 last year following a massive student-led movement that resulted in the collapse of her 16-year rule under the Awami League.

Hasina is reported to have been residing in India since then.

Most of her former ministers and top party leaders have either been arrested or have fled the country in an attempt to evade trial on serious charges, including crimes against humanity.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.