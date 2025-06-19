Sarah Jessica Parker defends the choices of her iconic character

Los Angeles, June 19 (IANS) Actress Sarah Jessica Parker has stepped in to defend her character of Carrie Bradshaw from the cult-classic show ‘Sex and the City’.

The actress, 60, appeared on the recent episode of the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, where she opened up about the legacy of her iconic ‘Sex and the City’ role, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Ever since the series began in 1998, Parker said it was “exciting” to take on such a bold character.

She said, “First of all, the way she was speaking, like her choice of language, I'd never seen or heard a woman talk like that”, she recalled of Carrie, adding that she respected “her candor” and “curiosity about sex and sexual politics”.

“Which is not like me, I don't talk about that at all even with friends”. Parker noted. “I'll talk about it globally, but I don't sit and share intimate details of my life that way”.

As per ‘People’, Carrie is a sex columnist (based on the show’s writer, Candace Bushnell, who was the author of The New York Observer's ‘Sex and the City’ column), and Parker shared that she always liked how “circumspect” she was about how the world’s issues related to women.

“I admired that she was scrappy”, the actress revealed. “She was a little survivor. She had instincts to keep her head (up), not always making smart choices and falling short of being the best friend or the best girlfriend or her best self, but I also was very happy that they were writing her that way”.

While viewers have criticized Carrie for many of those bad decisions, like having an affair with Chris Noth’s Mr. Big while he was married and she was dating Aiden (John Corbett), Parker shared that she never felt “frustrated” in the role.

“There's a sentiment sometimes that she's frustrating or she's selfish or she makes poor decisions or she doesn't manage her money well”, Parker acknowledged. “Yeah, all of that has been true over the course of the last 25 years. But she's also been hugely loyal, decent, reliable, a really good friend, generous, available, present, comforting, giving of herself in big, in small ways, that are private and public, to her and among her friends. And, she loves”.

