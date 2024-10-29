Sara Ali Khan says ‘Jai Bhole Nath’ as she seeks blessings at Kedarnath

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan seeked blessings at Kedarnath and shared pictures from her visit.

Sara took to Instagram, where she posed in front of the temple dressed in a red T-shirt paired with white pants and a shawl covering her head.

“Jai Shree Kedar. The flowing of Mandakini.. The aarti sounds… A milky ocean… Beyond the clouds

Until next time #jaibholenath.”

Kedarnath Temple, one of the twelve jyotirlinga of Shiva is located on the Garhwal Himalayan range near the Mandakini river, in Uttarakhand. Due to extreme weather conditions, the temple is open to the general public only between the months of April and November.

Earlier last week, Sara visited the Hidimba temple as she started shooting with actor Ayushmann Khurrana for next in Manali.

Sara took to Instagram stories, where she shared a string of pictures. She then shared a photograph of herself in the 24-meters tall Hidimba Devi temple, which is locally known as Dhungari Temple built in 1553 by Maharaja Bahadur Singh.

The temple is built over a huge rock jutting out of the ground which was worshiped as an image of the deity.

This will be the first time Sara and Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen space in a film, which is reported to be a “spy comedy”.

Ayushmann was last seen in the 2023 comedy drama film “Dream Girl 2”,a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film “Dream Girl.” The film also stars Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa.

The film is about a man who cross-dresses and disguises as a woman, leading to a lot of chaos and confusion.

Meanwhile, Sara was seen in the “Ae Watan Mere Watan” about India's struggle for freedom in 1942, based on the life of Usha Mehta, a brave young girl who starts an underground radio station to spread the message of unity, setting off a thrilling chase with the British authorities during the Quit India movement.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.