Sara Ali Khan says 'another year of Nadaaniyan' as brother Ibrahim Ali Khan turns 24

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Sara Ali Khan used social media to wish her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on his 24th birthday.

Dropping a picture of the birthday celebration on her Insta stories, Sara Ali Khan penned, "Happiest Birthday brother mine. It's now your time to sparkle and shine".

"Another year of Nadaaniyan", she added.

Additionally, Kareena Kapoor wished Ibrahim Ali Khan on his special day.

She took to her Instagram stories and shared a candid picture of the birthday boy. The diva penned, “Happy birthday to the best boy. Can’t wait to see on the silver-screen @IbrahimAliKhan," along with red heart emojis. The image showed Ibrahim Ali Khan posing with his hand on his face as he looked into the camera.

Last week, Sara Ali Khan cheered for brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as the trailer of his debut film "Nadaaniyan" reached the audience on March 1, 2025.

Dropping the trailer on her IG stories, she shared, "Trailer nahi trail blazer hai...7th March!!! (It's not a trailer, it's a trailblazer)

She added, "A wholesome bundle of innocence, romance, freshness, oh, and of course insane swag."

Circling back to "Nadaaniyan," Ibrahim Ali Khan will be making his acting debut alongside Khushi Kapoor. The cast of the drama also has Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj in ancillary roles.

Made under the direction of Shauna Gautam, the movie has been produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the Dharmatic Entertainment banner.

"Nadaaniyan" will be premiering on Netflix on March 7.

Expressing his excitement about his Bollywood debut, Ibrahim Ali Khan said, “My dream has finally come true with Nadaaniyan. I am delighted to see myself on the big screen and to be a part of this great journey. Ishq Mein had me utterly hooked from the moment I heard it.”

For the unversed, after completing his primary education at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, Ibrahim Ali Khan enrolled at the New York Film Academy.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.