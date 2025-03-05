Maha: MVA moves motion against state council Deputy Chairperson

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Wednesday filed a motion to the legislative secretariat proposing the Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe be removed from the post as she has lost the confidence of the house.

The motion was signed by the Leader of the Opposition in the state council and Shiv Sena UBT leader Ambadas Danve and nine other legislators of the Maha Vikas Aghadi under the section 183 (G) of the Constitution and rule 11 of the Maharashtra Legislative Council rules.

“MVA has submitted the motion to the legislature secretariat saying that Neelam Gorhe has lost the confidence of the house. It is expected to come up before the conclusion of the budget session. All 10 legislators, who have signed the motion, will stand up and put up their argument when the motion is taken up for consideration, demanding Gorhe’s removal,” said Shiv Sena UBT legislator and former minister Anil Parab.

In the 78-member Maharashtra Legislative Council, the ruling MahaYuti has 32 members and Maha Vikas Aghadi 17 members. The party-wise strength is BJP 19, Shiv Sena 6, NCP 7, Congress 7, Shiv Sena UBT 7, NCP-SP 3 and independents 3. Of the 78 members, currently there are 52 sitting members while 26 seats are vacant as the local and civic body elections have yet to take place.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi’s move to file a motion against the state council Deputy Chairperson comes days after Gorhe hogged the headlines after she claimed that “in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena, without giving two Mercedes cars, no one was given any post. This is a fact.”

Gorhe, who crossed over to The Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena, further added that “when Balasaheb Thackeray was alive, he kept watch everywhere. After him, the Sena slide began. When Uddhav Thackeray became the Chief Minister, the Sainiks were overjoyed because we thought Balasaheb Thackeray’s son had got the post. But soon things began to surface…even MLAs were denied meetings.”

She targeted Uddhav Thackeray during the recently concluded 98th Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Sammelan.

Incidentally, it is not the first time such a motion is moved. When Gorhe was with the Thackeray camp, the BJP had moved a similar motion. However, after Gorhe deserted Uddhav Thackeray and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP withdrew its motion.

After Gorhe joined the Shinde camp, she remained in the post of Deputy Chairperson. On various occasions, the house witnessed heated exchanges between her and Shiv Sena UBT in particular and other opposition parties.

