Sara Ali Khan asks brother Ibrahim: When are you going to stop blowing up?

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Sara Ali Khan has been cheering for brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as he made his Bollywood debut with the romantic entertainer "Nadaaniyan". The 'Kedarnath' actress took to social media to ask her baby brother a very crucial question.

Dropping a glimpse of a song from "Nadaaniyan" on her Insta Stories, Sara wrote, "Brother when are you going to stop blowing up??? (I really hope never)".

"I still remember I used to rag little Iggy who could be a drag..But now seriously Darshaks don't mean to brag but mera bhai ka alag hai swag...Fateh kar raja lehrakar flag," the diva added.

Earlier, Sara watched the film during a special screening in Mumbai and penned a heartfelt note for Ibrahim saying, “My Baby Brother! @iakpataudi I promise to forever have your back and be your loudest cheerleader. You were always a star in my eyes… and now, God willing the whole world will see you shine, glow, explode. Happiest Birthday and welcome to the movies, this is just the beginning…

Additionally, as the movie reached the audience, Karan Johar also took to his IG and wrote, “The day is here...the doors open to a story filled with love, dosti & a lot of ‘nadaani’! Binge it, feel it & swoon with it!!! Watch Nadaaniyan, out now, only on Netflix. #Nadaaniyan.”

Helmed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the project enjoys a stellar supporting cast, including Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj.

"Nadaaniyan" chronicles the journey of Pia (Khushi Kapoor), a South Delhi diva who is determined to create her perfect love story, and Arjun (Ibrahim Ali Khan), a middle-class overachiever aiming to become the debate team captain. Their lives intertwine when Pia convinces Arjun to pose as her boyfriend for a staged romance. However, what begins as a simple plan soon turns complicated.

"Nadaaniyan" premiered on Netflix on March 7.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.