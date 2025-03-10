Champions Trophy: Kohli, Iyer among five Indians named in ICC's Team of the Tournament

Dubai, March 10 (IANS) Title winners India dominated the Team of the Tournament for ICC's Champions Trophy 2025 with five players -- Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K.L. Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakaravarthy -- named in the side. India lifted the Champions Trophy, beating New Zealand by four wickets in the final on Sunday, and became the most successful side in the tournament's history with a third title.

Kohli, who finished as the second-highest run-getter for India with 218 runs, scored an unbeaten century against Pakistan before playing an 84-run vital knock against Australia in the semifinal. During the tournament, Kohli also crossed the landmark of 14,000 ODI runs, becoming just the third player after Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara to do so.

Middle-order batter Iyer finished as the top scorer for India with 243 runs, including two successive half-centuries against Pakistan and New Zealand in the group stage. He played a key knock of 48 runs in the final, while his lowest batting return was 45 runs, proving to be a pillar of consistency in trying batting conditions in Dubai.

India’s wicketkeeper-batter, Rahul, was reliable behind the stumps and a clutch performer in his role as a finisher with the bat. From four innings, he finished unbeaten on three occasions. He was particularly crucial during India's chases in the all-important knockout games, scoring unbeaten 42* and 34* against Australia and New Zealand, respectively.

Shami scalped nine wickets in the tournament, including a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the opening match. He also contributed in the semifinals and finals, picking four wickets in the last two contests.

India's mystery spinner Chakaravarthy scalped nine wickets in three high-stakes affairs. Having only played in one previous ODI before the Champions Trophy, the 33-year-old repaid selectors’ faith.

The ICC's Team of the Tournament also featured all-rounder Axar Patel as the 12th player. Axar contributed with the ball, taking five wickets, and with the bat, putting in a total of 109 runs, including 29 in the final. He was no slouch in the field, either, with two fine catches to his name.

Apart from Indian players, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, and Matt Henry were also included in the side. Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai were also picked in the playing 11.

Rachin finished as the highest run-getter in the tournament with 251 runs, including two centuries and was also named Player of the Tournament.

All-rounder Phillips (177 runs, two wickets, five catches) not only showed glimpses of why he’s one of the most dangerous batters in the world but displayed exceptional fielding prowess for the Kiwis, taking three absolute stunners during the tournament, including a mindboggling catch of Virat Kohli in the final group game against India.

Santner’s captaincy and bowling were equal parts world-class, right way through New Zealand’s impressive campaign that saw them finish as runner-ups. He bagged nine scalps with an economy of 4.80.

Kiwi pacer Henry, who missed the final due to a shoulder injury, was superb throughout the tournament, taking wickets in every match, most notably 5-42 against India in the Group A decider.

Zadran proved how crucial he is to Afghanistan’s competitiveness, steering his team to a famous win over England by scoring a mega 177 in the first innings, which is now the highest-ever individual score in the competition's history. He finished the tournament with 216 runs. Omarzai's middle-order batting production was there for all to see, while his bowling was also effective. His 5-58 against England proved match-winning as the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2024 lived up to his billing.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.