Sanvikaa reveals her 'personal request' to 'Panchayat' makers

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actress Sanvikaa, who is receiving a lot of positive response for her work in the superhit streaming series ‘Panchayat’, has shed light on her “personal request” that shares with the makers of the show.

The actress recently spoke with IANS following the release of the 4th season of the show, and shared that she always requests the writer and creator of the show to make her part more prominent in the show. However, she said that she trusts their instincts given they have the bigger story in mind.

She told IANS, “I just have one request every time, like every season. I tell them, ‘Sir, please grow my character a little more’. So, that has been my personal request since season two. But with time, the makers know how to take the story ahead. So, this progress has been very gradual. And I'm happy about it, but still like always say, sir, please a little more. As an actor, you crave for such things”.

Earlier, the actress spoke about the appeal of the show and its loyal fanbase. The first season of ‘Panchayat’ was released during the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic in its first wave, and immediately appealed to the sensibilities of the audience who were stuck in the confines of their homes.

Over the years, the show has gone on to cultivate a cult-following, and is one of the biggest shows of Prime Video in India.

The actress earlier said, “We are very glad that something like this has happened because no one imagined ‘Panchayat’ would get this massive success because it's a very simple show and the kind of shows that were being made, they were completely different”.

“So, it has made a mark in itself and the way people have shown so much love”, she added.

‘Panchayat’ season 4 is available to stream on Prime Video. The show has also set its return for the 5th season.

