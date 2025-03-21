Sanjay Raut says Maharashtra is burning after Manipur, blames Aurangzeb grave issue

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday, during a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the working of the Ministry of Home Affairs, made sharp remarks regarding the politics surrounding the name of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Raut said, “If you want to break Aurangzeb’s tomb, go ahead, who is stopping you? Your government is in power both at the Centre and in Maharashtra.” He also added, “I see some MPs discussing Aurangzeb during the debate on the Home Ministry. What days we’ve come to when people in the Upper House are discussing Aurangzeb, and I hold the Home Ministry responsible for this. There are forces trying to create instability by repeatedly invoking Aurangzeb's name.”

He further said, “Take a spade and go ahead and break Aurangzeb's tomb. But send your children for this task, don’t send ours. Your children are studying abroad, working abroad, and you are diverting the minds of the poor, unemployed youth to do this work.”

Raut accused some ministers from Maharashtra and high-ranking officials in the Centre of trying to disturb national unity and integrity. He stated that if such forces were not stopped, the nation would not remain united. “Home Ministry’s role should be to preserve unity and integrity, but instead, it has turned into a tool for weakening opposition parties, breaking political groups, and even helping in the buying of MPs and MLAs through police assistance,” Raut alleged.

Uddhav Thackeray’s party MP Raut further remarked that while Manipur was already burning, Maharashtra, too, is now being set on fire by these forces. He claimed that "dead bodies are being dug up to lay new ones, and all in the name of Aurangzeb."

Raut highlighted that in the past 300 years, Nagpur, a city in Maharashtra, had never seen riots. He stated, “Nagpur, a city with such a history, never saw riots, and now, in the constituency of our Maharashtra Chief Minister, riots are happening.”

