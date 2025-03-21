Major Rohit Kadian to represent India in World Masters Athletics Indoor Championship

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Major Rohit Kadian, a distinguished officer of the Indian Army, will represent India in World Masters Athletics Indoor Championship in Florida, USA, scheduled from March 23-30.

Master Athletics is a category for athletes over 35 years of age. Major Kadian is competing in the 40 to 45 years age category. The prestigious events of Masters Athletics are organised by recognised federations such as Asia Masters Athletics (AMA) at the Asian level and World Masters Athletics (WMA) at the global level.

These organisations, affiliated with World Athletics, conduct world-class competitions, with the World Masters Athletics Championships beginning in 1975 and the World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships starting in 2004.

The World Masters Games, which have been held every four years since 1985, are another major event in which Major Kadian participates.

These games are recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and follow the same four-year cycle as the Olympic Games.

Major Kadian has earned numerous accolades at both national and international levels. His major achievements include two national records in the 800m and 1500m races. Three national records in indoor athletics in the 800m, 1500m and 3000m races. Two silver medals and one bronze at the Asia Masters Athletics Championship held in the Philippines in November 2023. Two gold, one silver and two bronze medals in South Asia Masters Athletics Championship held in Mangalore from January 10-12.

With a remarkable career in Masters Athletics, the officer has proven that age is no barrier to exceptional achievement in sports. His unparalleled dedication to his craft has also led to his selection to represent India at the World Masters Games in Taiwan from May 17-30, 2025. Remarkably, he has achieved all of this while balancing his demanding military duties including training after duty hours. Major Kadian is not only an asset to the Indian Army but also a source of motivation and pride for the nation.

