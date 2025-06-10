Sanjay Jha hits back at Lalu Yadav for criticising Bihar CM Nitish over law and order

Patna, June 10 (IANS) After Lalu Prasad Yadav criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over increasing incidents of crime in Bihar, JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Jha, accused the Lalu-Rabri government that ruled the state from 1990–2005, of fostering 'Jungle Raj', a term often used to describe lawlessness.

While interacting with the media persons in Patna, Jha said, “Professionals like industrialists, doctors, and engineers fled from Bihar during Lalu’s tenure due to crime and political patronage of criminals. Nitish Kumar restored the rule of law in Bihar.”

He defended the current law and order situation, saying criminals today are not shielded by politicians.

JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar went a step ahead and referenced infamous massacres during Lalu’s tenure, such as Laxmanpur Bathe (1997), Senari (1999), Bathani Tola (1996) and others.

He said, "During Lalu’s tenure, a total of 118 massacres happened in Bihar. No one has forgotten how furniture from shops on Nala Road was taken away for his daughter’s wedding.”

He praised Nitish Kumar for women's empowerment, especially through recruitment in the police department.

“Nitish Kumar is known for women empowerment. Today, girls are recruited by Bihar Police and are securing the state. Lalu Prasad should stop political commentary. He is in the last phase of his life,” Kumar said.

BJP spokesperson Kuntal Krishnan also defended Nitish Kumar, saying he cannot be blamed for every crime in Bihar.

“Organised crime was rampant under Lalu’s regime, but no one blamed Nitish Kumar for the same,” Krishnan said while asserting that crime can never be fully eradicated from any state.

Earlier in the day, Lalu Yadav sarcastically mocked Nitish Kumar’s long-standing jibe about the 'Jungle Raj' during the Lalu-Rabri regime, in which Nitish often claimed that "people were afraid to step out of their homes after 5 PM."

In response, Lalu asked, “Are all these crimes happening after 5 PM? Can Nitish Kumar tell how many crimes are happening by breaking into homes before 5 PM?”

Citing official data, Lalu Yadav said that the state has recorded over 65,000 murders under Nitish Kumar's rule.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.