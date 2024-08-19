Sanjay Dutt drops pics with his 'constant support', sisters Priya & Namrata on Raksha Bandhan

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on Monday shared photos with his sisters-- Priya and Namrata Dutt, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, and shared how they both fill him with so much happiness.

Sanjay, is the son of Bollywood actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis. His sister Priya Dutt is a politician and social worker.

The 'Saajan' fame actor took to Instagram, where he has 10.2 million followers and shared throwback unseen photos with his siblings.

Sanjay has captioned the post as: "Having you both by my side fills me with so much happiness. Thank you for being my constant support, Priya and Anju. Love you both immensely! Wishing you a Happy Raksha Bandhan @priyadutt @namrata62".

On the work front, Sanjay made his Bollywood film debut in 1981 with 'Rocky'. Directed by Sunil Dutt, it also starred Reena Roy, Tina Munim, Amjad Khan, Raakhee, Ranjeet, Shakti Kapoor and Aruna Irani in pivotal roles.

He then went on to star in 'Vidhaata', which was the highest-grossing Hindi film of 1982, along with film veterans Dilip Kumar, Shammi Kapoor and Sanjeev Kumar.

Sanjay has been a part of movies like-- 'Main Awara Hoon', 'Do Dilon Ki Dastaan', 'Mera Haque', 'Mardon Wali Baat', 'Do Qaidi', 'Hum Bhi Insaan Hain', 'Thanedaar', 'Khoon Ka Karz', 'Gumrah', 'Vijeta', 'Mahaanta', 'Daag: The Fire', 'Vaastav: The Reality', 'Khoobsurat', 'Mission Kashmir' and 'LOC Kargil'.

He essayed the lead role in the cult satirical comedy drama 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.', written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani in his directorial debut and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra under the banner Vinod Chopra Films. It features Sunil Dutt in his final film role as the father to his real-life son, Sanjay.

The movie also starred Gracy Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Arshad Warsi, Rohini Hattangadi and Boman Irani.

Sanjay last appeared in romantic comedy 'Ghudchadi' directed by Binoy Gandhi and written by Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj.It stars Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthaan, Khushalii Kumar and Aruna Irani.

He next has 'Double iSmart', 'Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi', and 'KD - The Devil' in the pipeline.

