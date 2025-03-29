Sanjay Dutt confirms working with ‘cchota bhai’ Salman Khan in upcoming action film

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who was last seen in the streaming movie ‘Ghudchadi’, has confirmed working with his brother from another mother, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Sanjay attended the trailer launch of his upcoming movie ‘The Bhootnii’ in the city on Saturday where he spoke about working with his “Chhota bhai” Salman Khan. The actor also mentioned that the film will be an action entertainer.

The actor told the media stationed at the venue, “‘Saajan’ dekh li aapne, ‘Chal Mere Bhai’ dekh li, abhi dono mein ‘Tashan’ dekh lijiye (You have seen ‘Saajan’, you have seen ‘Chal Mere Bhai’, now you can see ‘Tashan’). I'm very excited for the movie. I'm also happy, ye soch ke ki main apne chote bhai ke sath kaam karunga 25 years ke baad (I’m very happy collaborating with my younger brother Salman after 25 years)”.

Salman and Sanjay are the thickest of friends in Bollywood. The two have even hosted the 5th season of the reality television show ‘Bigg Boss’.

Earlier, Sanjay visited Finland, and enjoyed the sighting of Aurora Borealis. The actor took to his Instagram, and shared an array of pictures and videos from Finland. In the video, he can be seen chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Jai Bholenath’ along with a few fellow Indians in Finland.

He wrote in the caption, “Bholenath's presence knows no boundaries. Meeting fellow Indians in Finland, the magic of the Northern Lights, and the love of family by my side, it couldn't get any better. Jai Bholenath”.

The Aurora Borealis is a natural light display that occurs when charged particles from the sun collide with Earth's atmosphere.

Last year in October, the actor took the wedding vows with his wife Maanayata Dutt once again. The actor took the pheras with his wife. A video of the actor taking pheras with Maanayata also went viral on social media. The video showed Sanjay Dutt in a saffron-coloured kurta and pyjama and a towel, while Manyata Dutt wore white and plain clothes.

