Sangram Singh calls L. A. Fashion week an incredible experience

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Wrestler and actor Sangram Singh recently walked for designer Anjali Phougat at the LA Fashion Week. He called the whole experience as rewarding.

Speaking about walking the ramp, Sangram said being a part of LA Fashion Week was an incredible experience. In a statement, the MMA fighter stated, “It’s an iconic platform that so many designers, models, and fashion enthusiasts aspire to participate in, so to be part of that energy felt surreal. It was an opportunity to showcase talent on a global stage, and the exposure to such a diverse and creative environment was inspiring”.

He added, “Additionally, I had the pleasure of meeting and working with Anjali for the very first time. Collaborating with her was truly rewarding; she has so much potential and a unique vision for the industry. This experience is just the beginning for her, and I believe she has the dedication and passion to reach extraordinary new heights in the fashion world”.

Sangram Singh also praised the designer for her work saying while he has had the chance to participate in various shows across India, Anjali’s creations truly stand out for their uniqueness and authenticity. “Every piece she crafts seems to tell a story, blending traditional elements with a modern twist—something rare and refreshing.

Anjali and I first discussed our collaboration over the phone, and it was clear right away that she had a strong vision for this project. When I finally saw the outfit she designed for me, I was genuinely thrilled,” the actor further shared. Talking about his outfit, Sangram revealed that he wore a beautifully crafted traditional Indian ensemble paired with jutis.

Sangram also provided an insight into his journey as a fitness expert and wrestler, detailing the challenges he faced and the milestones he achieved along the way. Singh added, “My journey has been filled with challenges, growth, and a deep sense of gratitude. Coming from a small village, I faced numerous obstacles, including a physical condition that initially prevented me from even walking. However, by God’s grace, I overcame these difficulties and eventually became a wrestler, competing at an international level. Wrestling taught me discipline, resilience, and the importance of physical fitness, which has benefited me not only in sports but also in the world of fashion”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.