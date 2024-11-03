Madhuri Dixit says she is eternally in love with red colour

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit, whose recent release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is receiving a lot of positive response, has shared that she loves the red colour, as it symbolises her emotions.

The actress recently took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures in red ethnic outfit. She accessorised her look with jewellery, and left her hair open and curly.

She wrote in the caption, “Laal mere dil ka haal hai (red symbolises the state of my emotions)”.

Earlier, the actress gave a tour of her Mumbai house where she has paid an ode to the legendary painter M. F. Husain as she has used his paintings in her plush residence in Mumbai. M. F. Husain always considered Madhuri to be his muse and has also worked with her in a film. The actress made the revelation to the ‘Architectural Digest’ magazine as she invited them to her apartment in Mumbai.

Talking about her abode, she quoted M. F. Husain as she recollected him telling her, “Main chahta hoon aapke ghar ko museum banaun”.

Meanwhile, the actress joined the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise with its third part which also stars Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri. The film, which released on Diwali, has collected Rs 72 crores in two days. It clashed with the multi-starrer ‘Singham Again’ on the box-office, and is impressively holding its fort in the face of fierce competition from the Rohit Shetty directorial.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ marks the new chapter in the horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ which originally starred Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. Kartik Aaryan took the baton from Akshay Kumar in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, and essayed the role of Rooh Baba. While in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ Kartik romanced Kiara Advani’s character on-screen, in the 3rd instalment, he stars opposite ‘Animal’ star Triptii Dimri.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.