Sangita Ghosh: Don't like to put myself on social media too much

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Actress Sangita Ghosh, who is fondly remembered as Pammi from the show “Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand," has revealed why she maintains a low profile on social media.

“I think I'm not too inclined to constantly engage on social media. I don't like to put myself out there too much. There are pros and cons to sharing too much of yourself online. When you do, people have the chance to comment and judge you,” she said.

She wants to keep the mystery around her, said Sangita.

“While it may not make a huge difference, being always available online means there's no element of mystery; people know everything about you,” she said.

The actress strongly asserted that she prefers to keep her life private and only share work-related information on social media.

“I’m not someone who creates dancing reels or engages in similar activities. Hats off to those who do take the time to be active online, but that’s just not for me.”

Sangita is on social media and is not completely absent.

“Occasionally, I engage and answer a few questions. I also interact with print media and similar platforms. I prefer to keep it that way and not make myself too available. My focus is on my family, my work, and my fans,” she added.

The actress further said: “I love my fans and always say they are my lifeline—they are a big part of who I am and the opportunities I’ve received. However, I also like to maintain a certain distance and not be overly accessible. That’s how I prefer to manage things.”

Sangita is currently seen on the show “Saajha Sindoor," which follows Phooli, a young woman deemed an unmarried widow after her groom dies on their wedding day. The show airs on Sun Neo.

