Sangita Ghosh: In all of my shows, I personally pick out my outfits to design my look

Speaking about her approach towards the look of her character, Sangita shared, “In all of my shows, I personally pick out my outfits to design my look just the way I envision it for each character. I also enjoy selecting my own jewelry, like bangles and other accessories, to bring my style to life on screen.”

“I even prefer to do my own makeup, so I can control my appearance and ensure it aligns with the character I'm portraying. I know many Bollywood actors who also like doing their own makeup for the same reason.”

Sangita added: “This way, we get to stay true to the unique look and feel we want to bring to each role.”

Sangita Ghosh portrays Saroj, the stepmother of Gagan (played by Sahil Uppal), in Saajha Sindoor, Her character is very different from her personality in real life.

The show follows the story of Phooli (Stuti Goyal), a young woman who becomes an unmarried widow when her groom tragically dies on their wedding day. It explores her struggles and the ripple effects they have on those around her.

“Saajha Sindoor” airs on Sun Neo and the cast includes Sangita, Sahil Uppal, Neelu Vaghela, and Nasirr Khan.

In September, In an interview with IANS, Sangita opened up about the changes in the industry in recent times.

“I have been working in television for many years. Changes keep coming. I think, content-wise, we were better before and now, these things have become professional but the family-ness that we used to have, that has become less.”

“In the name of professionalism, people have become a bit lazy, to be very honest. But wherever I have worked, my associations have been very old. So, I have enjoyed it a lot. Here, I find writing weak.” Sangita concluded her answer.

