Sana Makbul returns to work with a women-centric web series, 'Women often put themselves last'

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Actress Sana Makbul is back in work mode with a women-oriented web series following a brief break. During her time away, Sana was quietly recovering and preparing herself for her next project.

Reflecting on her journey, Sana shared that when life forced her to slow down, she realized how often women put themselves last- their dreams, their health, and their happiness.

"That’s why returning with a women-oriented story feels so right. It’s my way of saying we all deserve second chances, and we all deserve to be heard," she shared.

Sana's forthcoming series will focus on women’s emotions, strength, and resilience - a theme that deeply connects with Sana’s personal experiences. She chose the project for her return to the screen as she wanted to bring forward stories that highlight courage, hope, and self-discovery, reminding audiences that setbacks don’t define anyone’s future.

The 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' winner made headlines back in June when her friend, Dr. Aashna Kanchwala, shared an emotional post from the hospital. Dropping a picture of a visibly unwell Sana on her Instagram stories, she wrote: “My strongest diva," Aashna wrote. “I’m so proud of you for showing so much strength and resilience as you battle such a grave condition… Inshallah, you will fight this and come out even stronger. Allah is with you."

Days later, Sana used social media to thank her admirers, requesting them to pray for her recovery.

Posting a photograph of herself holding a Labubu doll, Sana shared: “And in the middle of my chaos, he got my first Labubu," she wrote, keeping fans guessing about who the mysterious “he" might be. More significantly, she added a quiet request: “Keep me in your duas. I am better."

Additionally, speaking with comedian Bharti Singh, Sana opened up about her ongoing health battle.

Revealing that she had no specific symptoms, Sane explained, “In this condition, your body attacks its own organs. In my case, it affects the liver. Sometimes, it’s like Lupus, it can impact the kidneys or cause arthritis. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has myositis — which is a muscle condition. I have it with the liver."

