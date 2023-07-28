Samuel L Jackson, Uma Thurman reunite with ‘The Kill Room’, set for Sep 28 release

Los Angeles, July 28 (IANS) The Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman starrer comedy-thriller film ‘The Kill Room’ has now gotten its confirmed release date, with the film dropping in theatres worldwide on September 28.

The movie will see the two actors reuniting for the first time in decades since their work in Quentin Tarantino’s classic film ‘Pulp Fiction’.

Directed by Nicol Paone with a script penned by Johnathan Jacobson, ‘The Kill Room’ focuses on an art dealer who joins forces with a deadly hitman and his boss for a massive money laundering heist which doesn’t really go as planned and now has its own twist which was unexpected.

In the midst of pulling off the crime, the hitman gets spotted and becomes prey. Finding herself caught in the crosshairs, this shady art dealer needs to make some quick and tough decisions as she faces off another world of criminal underbelly for which she’s accidentally become a mark now.

Speaking to 'Deadline', Nicol Paone said, “Working with Uma, Sam, Joe, and the rest of this incredible cast was nothing short of amazing. I thank each and every member of the cast and our incredible crew for their inspired work and continued support of ‘The Kill Room’”.

“We had so much to work with, thanks to Jonathan Jacobson’s extremely fun and original script, and I am thrilled to partner with Shout! Studios on the release and know our film is in incredible hands", she added.

‘The Kill Room’ is a joint effort between Yale Productions and Idiot Savant Pictures with a long list of producers that includes Said Paone, Thurman, Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, William Rosenfeld, Dannielle Thomas, Jason Weinberg, Anne Clements, and Bill Kenwright.

Executive producers include David Gilbery, Naomi George, Robert Kapp, Paul Wedgwood, Phil Hunt, Bradley Pilz, Jason Kringstein, Michael J. Rothstein, Scott Levenson, Jay Burnley, Nicholas Donnermeyer, Ian Niles, Jeffrey Tussi, Luke Taylor, Matthew Helderman, Jason Zibarras, Cary Anderson, BK Fulton, Russ Posternak, Ulf Ek, Compton Ross, Kahil Dotay, Bradley Pilz, Richard Switzer, Tyler W. Konney, and Philip Shaltz.

