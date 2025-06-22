Samsung seeks turnaround in HBM in biannual strategy meetings: Report

Seoul, June 22 (IANS) Samsung Electronics is seeking ways to regain its footing in the premium high bandwidth memory (HBM) sector after losing its leadership position during executive-level meetings focused on business strategies for the second half of the year.

The biannual meetings, held from Tuesday over a three-day span, were led by division heads and covered regional and business-specific challenges, as well as sales strategies and performance goals for the coming months, reports Yonhap news agency.

During Wednesday's session hosted by its key semiconductor division, discussions centred on HBM sales strategies and production schedules, as the memory chips continue to see surging demand driven by the recent boom in generative artificial intelligence (AI), according to sources.

Samsung Electronics' HBM chips have reportedly struggled to pass Nvidia Corp.'s quality tests, preventing the company from joining the global HBM supply chain, which is currently dominated by Nvidia, SK hynix Inc. and TSMC.

As a result, Samsung Electronics was overtaken by rival SK hynix in global DRAM market share for the first time in the first quarter of this year.

According to the data from global market research firm Omdia, SK hynix's market share rose 36.9 percent in the first quarter of this year, overtaking Samsung Electronics, whose share dropped to 34.4 percent.

The company also reviewed its plan to begin mass production of next-generation HBM4 in the second half of the year, a move the company hopes will be a game-changer in reclaiming its competitive edge.

Meanwhile, LG Electronics said on Sunday it will install large light-emitting diode (LED) digital displays at Roig Arena, a new indoor multipurpose facility in Spain, as part of its effort to expand its global sports entertainment business.

The company plans to install a massive exterior LED screen, dubbed "The Eye," as well as a central scoreboard, a 76-meter-long main display and an LED ribbon screen encircling the interior of the stadium.

Roig Arena, designed to host a variety of events, including sports and entertainment, is currently under construction and is expected to open in September. It will serve as the new home for the Valencia Basket team.

LG Electronics has been expanding its footprint in the global commercial display market by supplying large digital signage to sports venues worldwide, particularly in the United States and Europe.

