Samsung R&D Institute, IIT Bombay tie up to boost digital health, AI research

Gurugram, Nov 21 (IANS) Samsung R&D Institute (SRI) Noida has announced a collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) to pioneer research in digital health, artificial intelligence (AI), and other emerging technologies.

The institutes signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding the partnership which will facilitate joint research projects, providing IIT Bombay students and faculty an opportunity to collaborate with Samsung engineers for five years.

The approach will not only open newer avenues for the students but will also enhance their industry readiness. In addition, it will equip Samsung engineers with specialised training and certification programmes from IIT Bombay in emerging technologies such as digital health and AI.

“This collaboration represents a powerful blend of industry expertise and academic excellence, opening doors for pioneering research, innovation, and talent development. We look forward to working closely with IIT-B’s exceptional faculty and students to drive meaningful advancements and develop solutions that address real-world challenges in the field of digital health, AI, and other emerging technologies,” said Kyungyun Roo, Managing Director, SRI-Noida.

“This MoU presents our shared commitment to innovation, knowledge exchange, and pursuit of excellence. By working together, we are creating new pathways for students and faculty to engage with industry, advancing research opportunities, and contributing to the growth of our communities,” added Prof. Upendra V. Bhandarkar, Associate Dean (R&D), IIT Bombay.

The MoU also encourages the publication of joint research papers, promoting knowledge sharing that will drive technological progress and industry-aligned innovation.

The partnership will help Samsung and IIT Bombay set the foundation for a sustained exchange of expertise that will push the boundaries of next-generation technologies and inspire future breakthroughs.

