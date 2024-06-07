Samsung to optimise Galaxy AI for new foldables, to bring ‘Live Translate’ on 3rd-party apps

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) South Korean giant Samsung has announced to extend Galaxy AI features beyond its own native calling app, along with optimising the Galaxy AI experience for the upcoming foldable devices.

The company will soon expand ‘Live Translate’ tool to other third-party message apps to support voice calls.

As the mobile AI era moves forward at a rapid pace, Samsung said it is accelerating mobile AI innovations to “meet the needs of not only today, but tomorrow”.

Won-Joon Choi, EVP and Head of Mobile R&D Office, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said their hybrid approach is the most practical and reliable solution to meet all these needs.

The company’s research centres around the globe, including Poland, China, India and Vietnam, have dedicated themselves to developing and expanding the languages supported by Galaxy AI.

The feature has been integrated into the company’s on-device AI language translation model.

The users will be able to experience barrier-free communication without worrying about privacy issues like personal data being shared outside their phone when using Live Translate, according to the company.

The company said more and more mobile AI features will be incorporated inside devices as chips advances at a fast speed, along with other technologies.

