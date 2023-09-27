Samsung Galaxy S23 FE set for global debut in India early next month

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Samsung is geared up to launch Galaxy S23 FE in India early next month ahead of the upcoming festive season.

Industry sources told IANS on Wednesday that Galaxy S23 FE will be one of Samsung’s biggest bet for festive sales, with the smartphone set for a global debut in the country.

Galaxy S23 FE is likely to come in refreshing colour finishes.

In terms of features, the device is set to come with Nightography or Night Mode that enables users to take highly-optimised photos, even in the dark.

Galaxy S23 FE is tipped to get IP68 certification and Gorilla Glass 5 protection for enhanced durability and is likely to be powered by flagship processor for great gaming experience.

Samsung’s latest premium segment play is likely to be launched early next month, said sources.

The FE or Fan Edition was first launched in 2020 as a premium flagship smartphone at an accessible price point.

Galaxy S23 FE will likely carry forward the legacy of the Galaxy S23 series.

Over the years, the FE series has done very well in the Indian market and analysts expect strong demand for Galaxy S23 FE too.

The launch of Galaxy S23 FE is likely to help Samsung consolidate its market share in the premium segment in India and.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.