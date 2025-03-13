Sameera Reddy talks about misconception of weight-training

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Sameera Reddy, who has worked in films such as “Maine Dil Tujhko Diya”, “Race” and “Musafir”, has opened up about the misconceptions she had about weight training.

Sameera, who is enjoying her fitness journey, took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself doing landmine sumo squats in the gym.

She wrote as the caption: “So a follower asked if I worked out today. And now I’m accountable and I had to show proof.”

The former actress then went on to share that she always had a misconception that weight training makes the body bulky. On the contrary, weight training helps in building lean muscle, improving metabolism, and enhancing overall strength without necessarily adding bulk.

She added: “I always had a misconception that weight training bulk the body but I’ve realized it’s such a myth.”

Sameera is one of the few Indian actresses who has worked in more than six languages. Before her film debut, the former actress first appeared in ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas's "Aur Aahista" music video in 1997.

She caught the attention of Bollywood and was cast in a pivotal role in the 2002 Hindi film Maine Dil Tujhko Diya. In 2004, she appeared in Musafir, opposite Anil Kapoor, Aditya Pancholi and Koena Mitra.

She had a huge fan base in south India after her debut in Vaaranam Aayiram. She is best known for starring in films such as Darna Mana Hai, Jai Chiranjeeva, Taxi No. 9211, Ashok, Race, Vaaranam Aayiram, De Dana Dan, Aakrosh, Vettai and Tezz.

“Varadhanayaka” was her last film on the big screen. Released in 2013, an action film directed by Ayyappa P. Sharma. “Varadhanayaka” also stars Sudeepa, Chiranjeevi Sarja and Nikesha Patel.

It was in 2014, when Sameera married Akshai Varde, an entrepreneur. They have a son and daughter.

