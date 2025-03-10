Sambhal Circle Officer should refrain from taking sides with any particular community: Udit Raj

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Congress leader Udit Raj on Monday strongly condemned the remarks made by Sambhal Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhury regarding Holi celebrations, asserting that it is the duty of government officials to uphold the Constitution and not favour any particular community.

The controversy began when Anuj Chaudhary suggested that while Holi is celebrated once a year, Friday prayers occur 52 times annually. He further stated that if anyone felt uncomfortable with the colours of Holi, they should stay indoors on that day.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi also Adityanath backed the officer's comments, claiming that the official, speaking as a “pehelwan,” made a valid point about the significance of Holi and the frequency of Friday prayers.

Speaking to IANS, Udit Raj, however, questioned the officer’s impartiality and the stance of the Uttar Pradesh government.

“The officer’s comments clearly favour one community. It is his duty to follow the Constitution, not take sides. Yogi Adityanath’s support only deepens the issue, as it disregards the Supreme Court’s judgment from April 2023, which stated that actions like these should be acted upon suo-motu, even if no one files a complaint," he added.

Raj referred to the judgment passed by Justices Nagaratna and Joseph, which mandates that any divisive speech or activity should be addressed by the authorities, irrespective of public complaints.

He pointed out that despite this ruling, no action has been taken, further highlighting the disregard for constitutional values.

Raj further claimed that the Constitution is currently under threat.

“Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who holds the Constitution's copy always in his hand, is actively spreading awareness about its precarious position. His efforts reflect the reality that the Constitution is in danger at this moment,” he concluded.

Holi, the vibrant festival of colours, is one of the most eagerly awaited celebrations in India, bringing joy, togetherness, and festive cheer.

Holi is a two-day festival, which begins with celebrating Holika Dahan on the first day, followed by Dulhendi, which is the second day of Holi.

The festival of Holi marks the victory of good over evil and also the arrival of spring. On this day, people play with colours, enjoy sweets, and celebrate with music and dance.

