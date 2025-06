Samantha reaches for the stars during her desert escape

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) One of the most bankable actresses from the South, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken off to the desert for some alone time, breaking away from her hectic work schedule.

The diva is presently enjoying her getaway at Anantara Qasr Al Sarab, placed in the Liwa Desert in UAE.

If the photos shared by her on her Instagram account are any hint, Samantha is making the most of her time in the desert.

In the first pic, the 'Majili' actress posed in the pool, looking ravishing in a black two-piece and a matching pair of sunglasses. This was followed by a picture of the beautiful desert and the book Samantha enjoyed during her trip - "The Good Girl Double Bind" by Chris Bohjalian.

Samantha's recent post further included a close-up of her in stylish shades and hoop earrings.

We could also see Sam polishing her shooting skills, and enjoying the night sky by gazing at the stars through a telescope.

"Reaching for the stars", Samantha captioned the post.

Prior to this, Samantha talked about all the lessons life has taught her during the years.

According to her, discomfort has a way of showing how much one is capable of.

The 'Khushi' actress penned on social media, "Everytime, I've moved beyond what felt safe or familiar, I've discovered something new about myself."

Samantha added, "It's not easy, but discomfort has a way of showing you just how much you're capable of. Today, it looked like lifting 90 kgs-- something I never thought I could do, until I did."

For the unversed, Samantha recently donned the producer's cap for the first time for the film "Subham".

She backed the family entertainer under her home banner Tralala Moving Pictures. Made under the direction of Praveen Kandregula, "Subham" stars Shriya Kontham, and Charan Peri in pivotal roles, along with others.

