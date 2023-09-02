Salman's 'Tiger 3' first poster unveiled; reveals it follows the events of 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War' & 'Pathaan'

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) The makers of ‘Tiger 3’ starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have unveiled the poster of the film.

Production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Saturday launched the first poster of ‘Tiger 3’ and it promises an insane, jaw-dropping action spectacle as two super-spies Salman and Katrina take on their most deadly mission yet.

It was the success of Ek Tha Tiger & Tiger Zinda Hai that cemented Aditya Chopra belief that he could incorporate two more larger-than-life agents Kabir aka Hrithik Roshan in War and Pathaan aka Shah Rukh Khan into his ambitious plans.

The crossover of characters from this ambitious spy universe also started with Pathaan, which saw a union of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in an adrenaline pumping action sequence that celebrated the superstardom of these two cinematic icons.

YRF has officially revealed in the first poster of Tiger 3 that the plot of this film, the fifth from the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe, will follow the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan.

‘Tiger 3’ has been directed by Maneesh Sharma and will release on Diwali.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.