Salman Shaikh’s track in ‘Jhanak’ comes to an end, to essay antagonist in ‘Suhaagan’

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Actor Salman Shaikh, who is known for ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’, ‘Maddam Sir’, and ‘Har Bahu Ki Yahi Kahani Sasumaa Ne Meri Kadar Na Jaani’, has shared that his track in the television show ‘Jhanak’ is coming to an end for now.

The actor is excited to enter another show titled ‘Suhaagan’ which stars Garima Kishnani and Raghav Thakur. He will be seen essaying the role of Birju Pandey with negative shade in the show.

Talking about the development, the actor said: “I entered ‘Jhanak’ almost a month ago and enjoyed essaying a superstar. My character was shown opposite the protagonist Hiba Nawab. I played an antagonist which is for now brought to an end. But the audience might get to see me return. I'm happy to announce that I have joined the cast of ‘Suhaagan’ and have begun my shoot.”

“In this show again, I will be playing an antagonist. I will enter as a cop. But I will have a past relationship with the female protagonists Bindiya (Garima) and Payal (Sakshi). We guys used to be childhood friends and brought up together. Interestingly, while playing the kid, me and Bindiya are married to each other in a game. But I took that seriously and still carry feelings for her. So the audience will get to explore new twists and turns with my entry.”

