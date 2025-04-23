Salman says 'Kashmir is turning into hell' after the horrific Pahalgam attack

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) One of the biggest names in Bollywood, Salman Khan shared that Kashmir which used to be called 'heaven on earth' is turning into hell after the horrific Pahalgam attack in which 28 tourists were gunned down in the valley.

Condemning the attack, Khan wrote on X, "Kashmir, heaven on planet earth turning into hell. Innocent people being targeted, my heart goes out to their families. Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainath ko marne ke barabar hai."

Expressing his anger, Shah Rukh Khan also criticized the "inhumane act of violence" with the following words, “Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we as a Nation, stand united, strong and get justice against this heinous act.”

Offering his condolences to the families of the victims of the Pahalgam attack, Hrithik Roshan penned on the micro-blogging site, "Deeply disturbed, disgusted and heartbroken with the cowardly act of Terrorism that took place in Pahalgam. My condolences to the families of the departed souls, may they rest in peace. Prays for the speedy recovery of those injured. May justice and the spirit of humanity prevail."

Shahid Kapoor is of the opinion that no God would accept such kind of violence in the name of religion. He also took to his X and said, "Innocent lives lost in Pahalgam. Nothing but pain comes out of such cowardly acts of terrorism. This is not what anyone’s god would ever accept. Jo jo karam karega tu use hi hoga bharna. Praying for the families dealing with the immeasurable loss."

Many big names from the entertainment industry, such as Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Nani, NTR Jr., and Allu Arjun shared their anger over the Pahalgam attack through social media.

