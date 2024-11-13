Salman has no association with The Great Indian Kapil Show, clarifies Actor’s representative

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) In a recent development, Salman Khan’s representative has clarified that the actor has no association with the show "The Great Indian Kapil Show" on Netflix.

In a statement, Khan's representative for Legal Notice of the Bongo Bhashi Mahasabha Foundation said, “We are not associated with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. Certain sections of the media are reporting that Salman Khan / SKTV have also received the notice, which is incorrect as we are not associated with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.

The statement from the actor’s team also clarified that the production house is no longer associated with any operations of the show aired on Netflix and is not affected by the legal notice in any way.

According to a notice issued on behalf of Dr. Mondal, represented by legal advisor Nripendra Krishna Roy, “The Great Indian Kapil Show” is alleged to tarnish the legacy of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore and potentially offend cultural and religious sentiments.

Amid rumours circulating about Salman Khan's production house receiving a legal notice, a representative from the company has issued a firm statement denying any involvement with the Netflix show.

The President of the Bongo Bhashi Mahasabha Foundation (BBMF), has raised concerns through his legal advisor, Nripendra, accusing the show of misrepresenting cultural aspects and undermining the legacy of Rabindranath Tagore. The legal notice, dated November 1, was issued on behalf of Mondal, asserting that the series not only tarnishes the legacy of the Nobel laureate but also poses a risk of offending hurting religious sentiments.

In a response, Parinam Law Associates vehemently denied the allegations, clarifying that The Great Indian Kapil Show is a comedic program intended solely for entertainment, with no intention to disrespect or misrepresent Rabindranath Tagore’s legacy.

On a related note, The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted and produced by Kapil Sharma, is back with the second season, and it premiered on September 21 of this year. The show also features Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur.

