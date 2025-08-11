‘Salakaar’ actor Naveen Kasturia’s process is very fluid: Different scripts have different demands from actors

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Actor Naveen Kasturia, who essays the role of a spy in the recently released OTT series ‘Salakaar’, doesn’t have a set process to approach his characters.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of ‘Salakaar’, and said that his process changes with every character or story.

He told IANS, “I don't have a school of thought. Every project I start from the bottom because you are working on a new voice. You have to try to understand that voice, there is no formula for it. Every time the approach is new, there is no process. Sometimes you have to go through the entire script, and sometimes you don't even touch the script”.

He further mentioned, “It depends on what the maker expects. I feel that the different personalities you put on screen something interesting will come out. They don't have to be, at least the co-actors, they don't need to have the same process”.

Naveen is known for his realistic portrayals of characters, and not following a set pattern perhaps is his strength making every performance different from the other.

Earlier, Naveen called his co-actor in the series, Mukesh Rishi a gentle giant. He had shared that since he has seen Mukesh perform for so many years, he used to get lost in his performance as a co-actor.

He told IANS, “I enjoyed working with him. I used to get lost in his performance, and forget my lines because I was enjoying it so much. When I met him for the first time, I felt his presence was so intimidating. If I hug him, my head rests below his chest. But off camera he is very warm, very sweet and very soft”.

Mukesh essays the role of Pakistani military dictator, Zia-ul-Haq in the series. Zia is the bedrock of most of India’s problems. He was the second Pakistani dictator after General Ayub Khan. He gave a definitive form to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s plan of “Bleed India by thousand cuts”, a thousand year war declared against India for Pakistan’s own interest.

Later, Zia got Zulfikar Ali Bhutto framed in a case, and got the death penalty approved for him through hand-picked judges.

