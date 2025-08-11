BRAOU's Free Degree Programs for Girls, Tribal Students and Transgenders: Deets Here

Taking a major step towards inclusive education, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University has declared two path-breaking plans to offer free higher education to girls, tribal children, and transgender people in Telangana. The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani, unveiled that the "Tribal Free Education Plan" will provide free degree programs to tribal students, such as Gond, Koya, and Chenchu, with a minimal admission charge of only Rs. 500.

Empowering Tribal Students

The university's study of Telangana's higher education statistics indicated that tribal populations are underrepresented to a very large extent. The university remedied this imbalance by introducing a special programme to offer free education to tribal students, with the added benefits of free textbooks and audio-visual aids. The aim is to graduate a minimum of 1,000 tribal students in five years.

Equal Opportunities for Transgender Individuals

Along with the tribal program, the university also declared that it would provide free degree courses to transgender students as part of its equal opportunity scheme. For a minimal registration of Rs. 500, transgender students will be provided with free course materials and learning resources, irrespective of the mode they wish to study. Admissions will be available in any study center throughout Telangana.

A Commitment to Inclusive Education

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University has a history of encouraging inclusive education, with schemes already underway to offer free education to prisoners and defence personnel. The new schemes for tribal and transgender students are proof of the university's vision to provide equal opportunities to all strata of society. Offering education at the doorstep, the university plans to close the gap in access to higher education and empower marginalized communities.

A New Era of Accessibility

Through these programs, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University is sure to leave its mark on Telangana's education sector. By offering free higher education for tribal and transgender students, the university is not only ensuring inclusivity but also enabling people to pursue their full potential. With the university continuing to think ahead and reach further, it is sure to leave a lasting legacy in the lives of innumerable students in the area.

