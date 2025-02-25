Sajjan Kumar sentenced to life in 41-yr-old murder case during anti-Sikh riots (2nd Ld)

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) A court here on Tuesday awarded life sentence to former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in connection with the killing of a father-son duo in the Saraswati Vihar area on November 1, 1984, during the anti-Sikh riots.

What is the case against Sajjan Singh ? As per the prosecution, Sajjan Kumar was leading an unruly mob comprising of thousands and it is upon his instigation and abetment that the mob burnt alive the father-son duo, damaged and looted their household articles and other property, burnt down their house and also inflicted severe injuries on their family members and relatives residing in their house.

Here is the timeline: October 31, 1984: Assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi took place by her two Sikh bodyguards, resulting in widespread and merciless killings of Sikhs in various parts of the national capital and other parts of the country.

September 1985: In her affidavit, the complainant narrated about the incident of attack on their house by a violent mob in the evening of October 1, 1984, which led to the killing of her husband and son, causing of injuries on her and to some other persons, as well as damage and destruction of their property etc. The complainant said that the mob and its leaders were though not known to her, but when she saw a photograph of the Sajjan Kumar later on, it was resembling with the face of the man who had instigated the mob.

1991: An FIR was registered at Saraswati Vihar police station under Sections 147/148/149/395/397/302/307/436/440 of the Indian Penal Code on the basis of an affidavit of the complainant filed before the Justice Ranganathan Mishra Commission of Inquiry.

July 1994: Metropolitan Magistrate sent the case as 'untraced' as the evidence collected by the Investigating Officer was not sufficient to initiate prosecution against any particular person.

February 2015: The Union Home Ministry constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate/re-investigate the cases of 1984 riots.

July 2015: The Office of SIT (1984 riots) was notified as a separate police station having jurisdiction over whole of the Delhi by the Lieutenant Governor.

November 2016: The statements of complainant were recorded during the course of this further investigation. She reiterated that Sajjan Kumar's photograph was seen by her in India Today magazine after around one-and-a-half months of the incident.

April 2021: Sajjan Kumar was interrogated and formally arrested in the case immediately, while he was confined in Tihar Jail in connection with another case.

May 2021: Chargesheet was filed before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of the Rouse Avenue District Court.

December 2021: After hearing detailed arguments, charges were framed against Sajjan Kumar for offence punishable under Sections 147/148/149 of the IPC as well as for the offences punishable under Sections 302/308/323/395/397/427/436/440 read with Section 149 IPC.

February 12, 2025: Special Judge Kaveri Baweja found Sajjan Kumar, being a member of unlawful assembly, guilty of having committed the murder of S. Jaswant Singh and S. Tarundeep Singh, the husband and son of the complainant. The Rouse Avenue Court also convicted the Congress leader for other offences, including attempt to commit culpable homicide and rioting armed with deadly weapons.

February 25, 2025: Sajjan Kumar awarded life sentence for his role in the brutal killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

