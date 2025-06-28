Sajad Lone hits out at J&K govt’s free 200-unit electricity promise

Srinagar, June 28 (IANS) Peoples Conference (PC) President and MLA Handwara, Sajad Lone, on Saturday slammed National Conference’s poll promise of providing 200 units of free electricity, calling it a misleading pledge riddled with technical and financial gaps and accused the government of lacking the will to implement it.

He highlighted that what was projected as a universal relief has been reduced to a restricted scheme targeting only AAY families, implemented through a central government programme and not an original initiative of the NC.

“In the NC election manifesto, free electricity up to 200 units was promised. In the Assembly, it was cleared that it is for AAY families only,” Lone said, adding that the promise relies entirely on the PM Surya Ghar Solar Rooftop Scheme, a centrally sponsored scheme already available to all states and Union Territories across India.

Lone noted that nearly ten months have elapsed since the promise was made, yet free electricity remains elusive.

“I will try to lay down a step-wise process and see whether it is the government which is delaying, or a department, or lack of finances, or lack of will, or they don’t have the powers to do it,” he said.

Explaining the structure of the scheme, Lone said the basic model involves 70 per cent of the installation cost being borne by the central government, while the remaining 30 per cent, the beneficiary share, must be provided by the state government.

He then delved into the technical and financial implications, pointing out that to supply 200 units of electricity, at least 300 units of solar power would be required to account for periods when the sun is not available, especially during the night.

To achieve this, rooftop solar panels of 2 KW capacity would have to be installed.

“2 KW can generate 300 units if tendered properly,” Lone said, before drawing attention to past inefficiencies.

“The past NC history of solar installation is bad. Very bad. Most of the installations during their time are defunct.”

He pegged the cost of a 2 KW solar setup at Rs 1.3 lakh, recalling rates from his own tenure as a minister.

With the union government’s share capped at Rs 66,000, the beneficiary, or in this case, the state, would be required to contribute Rs 74,000 for each installation.

For the estimated 2,00,000 AAY households, this translates to a staggering Rs 1,500 crore.

“The first question is, has the government set aside this amount in the budget? Is there an allocation?”

Lone also laid out what he described as a step-wise 'idiot’s guide' for the implementation of the scheme, beginning with feasibility evaluations, cost assessments, and resource mobilisation.

“This would have to be followed by budgetary allocation for the project, and identification of 2,00,000 household rooftops across all villages in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The next step, he said, would involve installing meters at these identified locations, likely a prerequisite before solar units can be functional. Only then would the government be in a position to tender the project, set execution timelines, proceed with installation, and finally ensure payments, by drawing the Centre’s share and paying the state’s share from previously allocated budgetary funds.

Raising a series of unanswered questions, Lone asked, “At what stage are we? What is the timeline? Have resources for this venture been allocated in the budget passed in March? Will the government pay the AAY families under the Direct Beneficiary Transfer mode until the solar rooftop is installed—if and when it is installed?”

He calculated the financial implication during the transition period, stating that at the rate of Rs 4.5 per unit, the cost would be Rs 900 per family per month, which means Rs 2 crore every month.

“Till now, that amounts to Rs 18 crore and counting,” he observed.

“The government will have to answer these questions,” Lone asserted.

“Is there any impediment? I can’t see any impediment apart from the government’s lack of will.”

He warned, “I think the AAY families are in for big trouble. I don’t know whether they will get free power. One thing they will get for sure is the electrical meter.”

