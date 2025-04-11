Saiyami Kher talks about tackling roles that mirror her, those that don’t

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Actress and fitness enthusiast Saiyami Kher shared that playing characters both completely different from her and those that closely resemble her come with their own unique set of challenges.

Asked if she finds it harder to play a character completely different from herself or one that closely resembles her, Saiyami told IANS: “Both come with their own set of challenges. When I play someone like me, it requires deep introspection and a kind of emotional vulnerability that can be intense—there’s no hiding.”

“But stepping into the shoes of someone completely different is equally demanding—it takes empathy, imagination, and the willingness to unlearn. At the end of the day, both are about surrendering your ego and letting the character take over,” added the actress, who made her Telugu debut with “Rey” and her Hindi debut with “Mirzya.”

If her life were a movie, what would the title be?

Pat came the reply from the actress, who was last seen on screen in “Agni”: “‘Saiyami Rakho’. Because life really is about having saiyam—patience, perseverance, and grace under pressure.”

Asked why, she said: “I’ve learned that things may not happen on your timeline, but with consistency and belief, they always find their way. It’s not about rushing to the next thing, but about staying steady through it all.”

Looking forward, Saiyami is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Jaat,” starring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, “Jaat” also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, and Regina Cassandra. Actress Urvashi Rautela will be seen doing a dance number in the upcoming film.

“Jaat” features the soundtrack composed by Thaman S. and Rishi Punjabi behind the lens as the director of photography. The editing is done by Navin Nooli, while Avinash Kolla's production design will transport audiences into the heart of the film’s gripping world.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 10.

