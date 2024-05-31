For Saiyami Kher, setting apart two hours for training is a commitment to self-improvement

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Actress Saiyami Kher, who is preparing for the Ironman race in Berlin, shared that, amid the chaos of the shooting, taking out a few hours for training is a commitment to self-improvement.

The race will be held in the quaint town of Erkner, 30 minutes away from Berlin, on September 15. To prepare for Ironman, her workout regimen includes swimming, cycling, and running.

Saiyami said: "Sport has been my sanctuary, fostering not just physical prowess but also mental fortitude. Undertaking the Ironman has emerged as one of my most daunting endeavours, an introspective odyssey of self-confrontation."

The actress added that it is a “relentless pursuit of personal growth, marked by incremental triumphs, the relentless pursuit of excellence, and the unearthing of one's inner resilience.”

“Amid the chaos of a bustling shooting schedule, carving out two hours daily for training serves as a testament to my unwavering dedication and unyielding commitment to self-improvement,” concluded the actress.

On the film front, Saiyami will be seen next in 'Agni', which celebrates and explores the lives of firefighters, alongside Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu Sharma.

The film is directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner Excel Entertainment.

Saiyami, the niece of actress Tanvi Azmi, made her acting debut with the Telugu film 'Rey' in 2015. She debuted in Hindi cinema in 2016 with 'Mirzya' alongside Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

In 2018, she stepped into Marathi cinema with 'Mauli' starring Riteish Deshmukh. The actress was then seen in films such as 'Choked' and 'Wild Dog'.

Saiyami has also worked in the web space with 'Special OPS' in 2020. She was later seen in the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' and 'Faadu'.

