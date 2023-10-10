Saiyami Kher to reunite with Neeraj Pandey for ‘quintessential action thriller’

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actress Saiyami Kher is all set to join hands with Neeraj Pandey once again after ‘Special Ops’ for an action thriller.

This new collaboration promises to elevate the action genre to greater heights, with Saiyami at the forefront.

Said a source: “The project is expected to go on floors by the end of this year. And is a quintessential Neeraj Pandey action thriller. Saiyami has dabbled into this genre twice before, so it’s familiar territory for her.

“The pre-production is currently on and the shooting will take place in Mumbai largely and another part of India, which is still being locked”.

Saiyami was last seen in ‘Ghoomer’, which also stars Abhishek. Directed by R. Balki, ‘Ghoomer’ is a sports drama, revolving around a girl named Anina,a young batting prodigy, loses her right hand in an accident. An unsympathetic, failed cricketer gives her new hope, trains her with unconventional techniques, to turn her fate around. Ghoomer is a new style of bowling they invent.

The film also stars Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi.

